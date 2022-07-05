Entertainment News Roundup: Harry Styles devastated over Denmark shooting, cancels concert; BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harry Styles devastated over Denmark shooting, cancels concert

British singer Harry Styles said he was "heartbroken" and "devastated" over a deadly shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday after he canceled a concert scheduled to take place in the city. The "Sign of the Times" and "Watermelon Sugar" singer had been due to perform at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on Sunday as part of his tour, "Love On Tour".

BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea

A surprise decision by South Korean boy band BTS to take a break from live shows has rekindled debate about mandatory military service in a country setting global pop-culture trends while facing a decades-old Cold War threat. Military service is hugely contentious in South Korea where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 are meant to serve for about two years as part of efforts to defend against a hostile North Korea.

Oscar-winner Paul Haggis released from house arrest in Italy, lawyer says

An Italian judge on Monday ruled that Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis should be released from house arrest while authorities continue to investigate allegations that he raped a woman, his lawyer told Reuters. "Our request to revoke house arrest was accepted by the judge without further measures, so Mr. Haggis is free," said Michele Laforgia, his lawyer, adding that he still did not know if his client wanted to leave Italy.

