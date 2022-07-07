Entertainment News Roundup: Transformations abound in new 'Thor' film; Guitarist Carlos Santana passes out on stage during U.S. concert and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Transformations abound in new 'Thor' film

Twists and turns are in store for fans of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder," not least one from an unlikely new superhero. Natalie Portman's Jane Foster returns transformed, wielding Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir, much to the to chagrin of the male god played by Chris Hemsworth.

Guitarist Carlos Santana passes out on stage during U.S. concert

Veteran guitarist Carlos Santana passed out on stage at a U.S. concert on Tuesday night after he was overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration. The Grammy Award winner, 74, was performing at the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan when the incident happened. A statement on his website said he was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston medical centre for observation and was doing well.

Armani dazzles Paris with a sparkling couture show

Giorgio Armani welcomed guests to Paris for his haute couture show Tuesday in a minimalist, intimate setting, showcasing a polished collection drenched in rhinestones, sequins and glitter. The Italian designer, whose creations are worn by royalty and Hollywood stars, sent out models in tiered black tulle dresses, elegant jackets with added sheen and sheer tops with flower details.

Jury convicts suspect in killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle

A California man was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Grammy-winning Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019. A 12-person jury in Los Angeles County convicted Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, in the killing of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in south Los Angeles.

Netflix greenlights a 'Stranger Things' spin-off series to help build a franchise

Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it is developing a spin-off of science fiction series "Stranger Things" as the streaming service works to build its biggest English-language hit into a broad entertainment franchise. The new series will be based on an original idea from Matt and Ross Duffer, the twins who created "Stranger Things," Netflix said in a statement. No details on the story or characters were provided.

Hollywood veteran Chernin forms new studio with acquisition of Red Arrow Studios

Hollywood veteran Peter Chernin announced Wednesday that he is forming a new studio, betting that the appetite for new content will remain strong despite the pall cast over the streaming industry by Netflix Inc's recent subscriber losses. The executive, best known for such films as "Ford v Ferrari," the revival of "Planet of the Apes" and "Hidden Figures," is creating the North Road Co to produce movies and television shows for the U.S. and international markets.

Netflix says 'Stranger Things' sets new viewing milestones

The latest season of Netflix Inc's "Stranger Things" has pushed total viewership for the series to more than 1.15 billion hours, the streaming service said on Tuesday. The science-fiction drama starring Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown has become the most popular English-language series on Netflix. The only other Netflix show to cross 1 billion viewing hours is South Korean drama "Squid Game."

