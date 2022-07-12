Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 10:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services; Lebanon's music festivals make a modest comeback after the crisis
BTS members (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

Walt Disney Co announced a deal on Monday that will bring a documentary series and concert featuring K-pop band BTS to the company's streaming services. The series will debut next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group from the past nine years. Called "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," it will showcase "the daily lives, thoughts and plans" of the group's members "as they prepare for their second chapter," Disney said in a statement.

Lebanon's music festivals make a modest comeback after the crisis

Lebanon's international music festivals kicked off at the weekend with a performance in the Roman ruins of Baalbek, the first performance there since the country's economic crisis.

Under the title of "Baalbek Nights Return," conductor Lubnan Baalbaki – whose first name means "Lebanon" and whose last name means "from Baalbek" - led the orchestra on Friday night alongside his sister, singer Soumaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

