Entertainment News Roundup: Amy Winehouse biopic in the works, Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct; BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Amy Winehouse biopic in the works, Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct

A feature film about late British singer Amy Winehouse is in the works, with "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson at the helm of the biopic, production and distribution company Studiocanal has said. Called "Back to Black", the film will look at the life and music of the six-time Grammy Award winner, who died from alcohol poisoning at her north London home on July 23, 2011. Winehouse, who struggled with drink and drug problems through much of her career, was 27 years old.

BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

Walt Disney Co announced a deal on Monday that will bring a documentary series and concert featuring K-pop band BTS to the company's streaming services. The series will debut next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group from the past nine years. Called "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," it will showcase "the daily lives, thoughts and plans" of the group's members "as they prepare for their second chapter," Disney said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)