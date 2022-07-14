Entertainment News Roundup: Judge rejects Amber Heard bid for new trial with Johnny Depp; Amy Winehouse biopic in the works, Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Judge rejects Amber Heard bid for new trial with Johnny Depp

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard lost a bid for a new trial in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp on Wednesday when a judge rejected her lawyers' argument that one of the jurors had served improperly. In June, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages when a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, ruled she had defamed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in a newspaper opinion piece.

Amy Winehouse biopic in the works, Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct

A feature film about late British singer Amy Winehouse is in the works, with "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson at the helm of the biopic, production and distribution company Studiocanal has said. Called "Back to Black", the film will look at the life and music of the six-time Grammy Award winner, who died from alcohol poisoning at her north London home on July 23, 2011. Winehouse, who struggled with drink and drug problems through much of her career, was 27 years old.

Netflix in talks with Hollywood studios for new tier with ads - WSJ

Netflix Inc is looking to tweak its programming deals with Hollywood studios to enable the streaming pioneer's launch of an advertising-supported version of its service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The company has started talks with Warner Bros., Universal and Sony Pictures Television, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3yCGIa7)

Factbox: Key nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 12.

'Succession,' 'Squid Game' to face off for top Emmy award

"Succession," the HBO series about a conniving media mogul and his feuding family, racked up 25 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including one for the prestigious best drama prize. It will square off against Netflix Inc's South Korean thriller "Squid Game," the first non-English language show to be nominated for an Emmy.

BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

Walt Disney Co announced a deal on Monday that will bring a documentary series and concert featuring K-pop band BTS to the company's streaming services. The series will debut next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group from the past nine years. Called "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," it will showcase "the daily lives, thoughts and plans" of the group's members "as they prepare for their second chapter," Disney said in a statement.

Three men charged over stolen lyrics for Eagles' 'Hotel California'

Three men have been criminally charged in Manhattan with possessing about 100 pages stolen from the singer Don Henley of handwritten notes and lyrics for the Eagles' blockbuster 1976 album "Hotel California." Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski were accused on Tuesday of trying to sell the materials, worth more than $1 million, and lying to auction houses, prospective buyers and law enforcement about how they obtained them.

