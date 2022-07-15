Entertainment News Roundup: Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film; Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sex offense charges and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film

Former Congresswoman and gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords is sharing her story of recovery and determination in a new documentary released this week. "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down" recounts the former Democratic Representative's journey since she was seriously wounded in an attack at a gathering of constituents in Tucson, Arizona in January 2011 in which six people were killed.

Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sex offense charges

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey will go on trial in London next year after pleading not guilty on Thursday to accusations of sex offenses dating back almost 20 years. Spacey is accused of five offenses in Britain - four counts of sexual assault by touching, and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Prosecutors say Spacey forced a man to have oral sex.

Judge rejects Amber Heard bid for a new trial with Johnny Depp

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard lost a bid for a new trial in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp on Wednesday when a judge rejected her lawyers' argument that one of the jurors had served improperly. In June, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages when a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, ruled she had defamed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in a newspaper opinion piece.

Amy Winehouse biopic in the works, Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct

A feature film about late British singer Amy Winehouse is in the works, with "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson at the helm of the biopic, production and distribution company Studiocanal has said. Called "Back to Black", the film will look at the life and music of the six-time Grammy Award winner, who died from alcohol poisoning at her north London home on July 23, 2011. Winehouse, who struggled with drink and drug problems through much of her career, was 27 years old.

'Succession,' 'Squid Game' to face off for top Emmy award

"Succession," the HBO series about a conniving media mogul and his feuding family, racked up 25 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including one for the prestigious best drama prize. It will square off against Netflix Inc's South Korean thriller "Squid Game," the first non-English language show to be nominated for an Emmy.

