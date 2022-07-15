Entertainment News Roundup: Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film; Judge rejects Amber Heard bid for new trial with Johnny Depp and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film

Former Congresswoman and gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords is sharing her story of recovery and determination in a new documentary released this week. "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down" recounts the former Democratic Representative's journey since she was seriously wounded in an attack at a gathering of constituents in Tucson, Arizona in January 2011 in which six people were killed.

Judge rejects Amber Heard bid for new trial with Johnny Depp

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard lost a bid for a new trial in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp on Wednesday when a judge rejected her lawyers' argument that one of the jurors had served improperly. In June, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages when a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, ruled she had defamed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in a newspaper opinion piece.

Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sex offense charges

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey will go on trial in London next year after pleading not guilty on Thursday to accusations of sex offenses dating back almost 20 years. Spacey is accused of five offenses in Britain - four counts of sexual assault by touching, and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Prosecutors say Spacey forced a man to have oral sex.

Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sex offense charges

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey will go on trial in London next year after pleading not guilty on Thursday to accusations of sex offenses dating back almost 20 years. Spacey is accused of five offenses in Britain - four counts of sexual assault by touching, and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Prosecutors say Spacey forced a man to have oral sex.

(With inputs from agencies.)