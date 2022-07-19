Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say; Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in spy movie 'The Gray Man' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together. The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.

Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in spy movie 'The Gray Man'

In the new Netflix movie "The Gray Man," Ryan Gosling's character jokes that he goes by the name Six because 007 was taken. The film is a big-budget, effects-filled thriller in the spirit of a James Bond adventure. Netflix Inc and the movie's directors hope the film, which starts streaming on Friday, will launch the company's own long-running spy series.

How Netflix plans to find its inner 'Star Wars'

Netflix broke Hollywood's rules to create a $82 billion global streaming colossus that the rest of the entertainment industry rushed to copy. But as growth slows, it is looking backward for a way forward, borrowing a page from Walt Disney's playbook. The company that changed the way we watch television and movies aims to emulate the success of Mickey Mouse and "Star Wars," by trying to build brands that traverse film, television, games and consumer products, executives told Reuters in recent interviews.

