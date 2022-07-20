Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say; Brad Pitt battles assassins in action thriller 'Bullet Train' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together. The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.

Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in spy movie 'The Gray Man'

In the new Netflix movie "The Gray Man," Ryan Gosling's character jokes that he goes by the name Six because 007 was taken. The film is a big-budget, effects-filled thriller in the spirit of a James Bond adventure. Netflix Inc and the movie's directors hope the film, which starts streaming on Friday, will launch the company's own long-running spy series.

Brad Pitt battles assassins in action thriller 'Bullet Train'

Hollywood star Brad Pitt fights off assassins on a high speed train travelling across Japan in action thriller "Bullet Train" , reuniting with his former stuntman turned director David Leitch. Pitt plays Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who wants to get a job done well before he finds himself battling a range of dangerous opponents, all with missions connected to his, on board the bullet train.

Iran: Award-winning film director Panahi to serve decade-old jail term

Award-winning Iranian film director Jafar Panahi will serve a six-year prison sentence originally issued by a Tehran court in 2010, a judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday, amid a stepped-up crackdown on dissent in the Islamic Republic. Panahi was detained on July 11 while visiting the Tehran prosecutor's office to follow up the cases of two Iranian filmmakers, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, who were arrested on security-related charges earlier this month.

How Netflix plans to find its inner 'Star Wars'

Netflix broke Hollywood's rules to create a $82 billion global streaming colossus that the rest of the entertainment industry rushed to copy. But as growth slows, it is looking backwards for a way forward, borrowing a page from Walt Disney's playbook. The company that changed the way we watch television and movies aims to emulate the success of Mickey Mouse and "Star Wars," by trying to build brands that traverse film, television, games and consumer products, executives told Reuters in recent interviews.

