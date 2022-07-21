Entertainment News Roundup: Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in spy movie 'The Gray Man'; Netflix to acquire Australian animation studio Animal Logic and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in spy movie 'The Gray Man'

In the new Netflix movie "The Gray Man," Ryan Gosling's character jokes that he goes by the name Six because 007 was taken. The film is a big-budget, effects-filled thriller in the spirit of a James Bond adventure. Netflix Inc and the movie's directors hope the film, which starts streaming on Friday, will launch the company's own long-running spy series.

Netflix to acquire Australian animation studio Animal Logic

Netflix Inc plans to acquire Sydney-based Animal Logic, an animation studio that has worked on hits from "Happy Feet" to "The Lego Movies," the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move will accelerate Netflix's efforts to build end-to-end animation production capabilities, the statement said.

Brad Pitt battles assassins in action thriller 'Bullet Train'

Hollywood star Brad Pitt fights off assassins on a high-speed train traveling across Japan in the action thriller "Bullet Train" , reuniting with his former stuntman turned director David Leitch. Pitt plays Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who wants to get a job done well before he finds himself battling a range of dangerous opponents, all with missions connected to his, on board the bullet train.

Iran: Award-winning film director Panahi to serve a decade-old jail term

Award-winning Iranian film director Jafar Panahi will serve a six-year prison sentence originally issued by a Tehran court in 2010, a judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday, amid a stepped-up crackdown on dissent in the Islamic Republic. Panahi was detained on July 11 while visiting the Tehran prosecutor's office to follow up the cases of two Iranian filmmakers, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, who were arrested on security-related charges earlier this month.

K-Pop star J-Hope to make music history at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival

K-Pop star J-Hope of the boy band sensation BTS will perform this month as the finale act at Chicago's annual Lollapalooza show, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. musical festival, organizers said on Tuesday. J-Hope, 28, who made his debut as a member of BTS in 2013 and released his first solo mixtape five years later, is slated to close the four-day Lollapalooza festival with a main-stage performance on July 31, according to Live Nation Entertainment.

