Entertainment News Roundup: Ne-Yo wants to let the music speak for itself in new album 'Self Explanatory'; Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in spy movie 'The Gray Man' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ne-Yo wants to let the music speak for itself in new album 'Self Explanatory'

U.S. R&B singer Ne-Yo is letting his music speak for itself with the release of his eighth studio album "Self Explanatory," which came out last week. The three-time Grammy winner said making music at this point in his career is easier and comes with less pressure.

Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in spy movie 'The Gray Man'

In the new Netflix movie "The Gray Man," Ryan Gosling's character jokes that he goes by the name Six because 007 was taken. The film is a big-budget, effects-filled thriller in the spirit of a James Bond adventure. Netflix Inc and the movie's directors hope the film, which starts streaming on Friday, will launch the company's own long-running spy series.

K-Pop star J-Hope to make music history at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival

K-Pop star J-Hope of the boy band sensation BTS will perform this month as the finale act at Chicago's annual Lollapalooza show, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. musical festival, organizers said on Tuesday. J-Hope, 28, who made his debut as a member of BTS in 2013 and released his first solo mixtape five years later, is slated to close the four-day Lollapalooza festival with a main-stage performance on July 31, according to Live Nation Entertainment.

Pearl Jam cancels Vienna concert after heat, smoke damage singer's throat

U.S. rock band Pearl Jam canceled a concert in Vienna on Wednesday after singer Eddie Vedder's vocal cords were damaged at an outdoor venue near Paris by the heat, dust and smoke from fires. "To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged," the group said in a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Chris Pine touts 'Dungeons & Dragons' film as Comic-Con returns

Actor Chris Pine said he had never immersed himself in the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons until a few years ago when he was asked about starring in a movie about the fantasy world of swords and sorcery. Now, he's a convert. Speaking to thousands of fans in a convention hall at San Diego Comic-Con, Pine said he hoped the Paramount Pictures big-screen imagining of the game, due in theaters next March, would help "spread the gospel of D & D." It's a game, he said, that everyone should play in high school.

Jean-Michel Jarre sells music publishing catalog to BMG

French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has sold his entire music publishing back catalog to BMG, following in the footsteps of other performers cashing in on their work. In a statement on Thursday, BMG, owned by German media company Bertelsmann AG, said the acquisition, for which it did not disclose financial details, was the biggest single deal it had done in France. It includes rights for Jarre's famed 1970s albums "Oxygene" and "Equinoxe" and his writer's income stream.

Ricky Martin restraining order scrapped by Puerto Rico judge

A Puerto Rico judge has lifted a restraining order on actor and singer Ricky Martin at the request of the man who earlier this month had said the pop icon had harassed him, lawyers representing Martin said on Thursday. The man had said in a domestic violence complaint that he feared for his safety because Martin had refused to accept his decision to end a romantic relationship, had continued calling him and had loitered outside his home.

(With inputs from agencies.)