Entertainment News Roundup: 'Game of Thrones' prequel meets Targaryens at height of power; Dwayne Johnson's 10-year quest brings 'Black Adam' to Comic-Con and more

'Game of Thrones' prequel meets Targaryens at height of power

The upcoming prequel to HBO's "Game of Thrones" will explore the origins of the Targaryen dynasty starting at the time of the family's greatest power, the cast and creators told fans at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention on Saturday.

"House of the Dragon," which debuts on Aug. 21, takes place 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon during an eight-season run that ended in 2019.

Dwayne Johnson's 10-year quest brings 'Black Adam' to Comic-Con

Actor Dwayne Johnson made a dramatic entrance at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention on Saturday, hovering above a smoke-filled stage in a sleek superhero costume and promising "the DC Universe will never be the same." Johnson previewed his upcoming Warner Bros film "Black Adam," a story inspired by DC Comics about a former slave who is granted god-like powers and awakens 5,000 years later in modern times.

WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire amid probe into misconduct claims

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc's Vince McMahon said on Friday he would retire as the company's chief executive and chairman, about a month after stepping back from those roles due to an investigation into his alleged misconduct. McMahon, 76, was being investigated by the board for agreements to pay $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal had previously reported. https://on.wsj.com/3PtSOdb

Pat Benatar won't perform 'Hit Me with Your Best Shot' anymore

U.S. singer Pat Benatar will no longer perform her song "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" at live shows out of respect for American families affected by mass shootings. In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Benatar said her view of the song's lyrics, which include the words "fire away," have changed.

'Black Panther' cast remember Boseman ahead of 'Wakanda Forever'

The cast and director of the upcoming sequel to Marvel Studios blockbuster "Black Panther" paid tribute to their late co-star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday and said they worked through their grief while making the new film. Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, and other stars appeared at the Comic-Con pop culture convention in San Diego to preview "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is slated to hit theaters in November.

Global brands are taking note of Africa's music and talent

Global media and music brands are racing to claim a stake in Africa's music market as internet and smartphone penetration popularize artists and genres far beyond Africa's borders. Companies are taking note of global interest, with Universal Music Group launching Virgin Music Africa Label & Artist Services in June for independent African labels and artists. The service will digitize out-of-print music catalogs to tap into the growing market for the sounds and chart-toppers of the continent.

Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate

Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films. "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" will wrap up phase six of the hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said from the stage at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention in San Diego.

A different Middle-earth is explored in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

The creators of Amazon.com Inc's "Lord of the Rings" unveiled the most extensive look yet at the series on Friday at the annual San Diego Comic-Con convention, promising an entirely different immersion into the fantasy world of Middle-earth. The expensive series, subtitled "The Rings of Power," takes place 4,000 years before the events in the blockbuster movie adaptations of writer J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved books. The time period is known as the Second Age.

