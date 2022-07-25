Entertainment News Roundup: 'Game of Thrones' prequel meets Targaryens at height of power; Dwayne Johnson's 10-year quest brings 'Black Adam' to Comic-Con and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Game of Thrones' prequel meets Targaryens at height of power

The upcoming prequel to HBO's "Game of Thrones" will explore the origins of the Targaryen dynasty starting at the time of the family's greatest power, the cast and creators told fans at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention on Saturday.

"House of the Dragon," which debuts Aug. 21, takes place 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon during an eight-season run that ended in 2019.

Dwayne Johnson's 10-year quest brings 'Black Adam' to Comic-Con

Actor Dwayne Johnson made a dramatic entrance at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention on Saturday, hovering above a smoke-filled stage in a sleek superhero costume and promising "the DC Universe will never be the same." Johnson previewed his upcoming Warner Bros film "Black Adam," a story inspired by DC Comics about a former slave who is granted god-like powers and awakens 5,000 years later in modern times.

Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Opens to No. 1 With $44 Million

Audiences responded with a resounding "yep" to Jordan Peele's science-fiction thriller "Nope," which topped the box office with its $44 million debut. Those ticket sales were slightly behind projections of $50 million and fall in between Peele's first two films, 2017's "Get Out" (which opened to $33 million) and 2019's "Us" (which opened to $71 million). "Nope" may not have cemented a new box office record for Peele, but it marks a strong start for an original, R-rated horror film.

Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89

Bob Rafelson, co-creator of "The Monkees" and director of the film "Five Easy Pieces" died on Saturday at the age of 89, Monkees singer Micky Dolenz said on Twitter. Dolenz, singer and drummer of the Monkees, who featured in a 1960s TV comedy series about a rock quartet modeled after the Beatles, took to Twitter to express his grief and confirm reports of Rafelson's death.

'Black Panther' cast remember Boseman ahead of 'Wakanda Forever'

The cast and director of the upcoming sequel to Marvel Studios blockbuster "Black Panther" paid tribute to their late co-star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday and said they worked through their grief while making the new film. Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and other stars appeared at the Comic-Con pop culture convention in San Diego to preview "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is slated to hit theaters in November.

Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate

Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films. "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" will wrap up phase six of the hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said from the stage at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention in San Diego.

A different Middle-earth is explored in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

The creators of Amazon.com Inc's "Lord of the Rings" unveiled the most extensive look yet at the series on Friday at the annual San Diego Comic-Con convention, promising an entirely different immersion into the fantasy world of Middle-earth. The expensive series, subtitled "The Rings of Power," takes place 4,000 years before the events in the blockbuster movie adaptations of writer J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved books. The time period is known as the Second Age.

