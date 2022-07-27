Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film 'Gray Man'; Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film 'Gray Man'

Netflix Inc is turning its new spy thriller "The Gray Man" into a franchise, announcing plans on Tuesday for a sequel and spinoff to the action movie starring Ryan Gosling. "The Gray Man," one of Netflix's most expensive movies to date, began streaming on Friday and was the most watched film on the streaming service in 92 countries, the company said.

Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89

Bob Rafelson, co-creator of "The Monkees" and director of the film "Five Easy Pieces" died on Saturday at the age of 89, Monkees singer Micky Dolenz said on Twitter. Dolenz, singer and drummer of the Monkees, who featured in a 1960s TV comedy series about a rock quartet modeled after the Beatles, took to Twitter to express his grief and confirm reports of Rafelson's death.

Britain to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Ukraine's behalf

Britain will host next year's Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there, the competition's organisers said on Monday. While decades-long tradition dictates that the winner of the contest gets to host it the following year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had said safety and security reasons meant runners-up Britain were instead invited to host.

'Goodfellas' and 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie "Goodfellas," has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday. Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerreta on TV series "Law & Order" in the 1990s, worked in film and television and on stage for more than 50 years.

Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight

A Marilyn Monroe drama, a cannibal road movie and a black comedy about family life are among the stories showcased at this year's Venice Film Festival. The world's oldest film festival, regarded as a launch pad for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10, and features dozens of hotly anticipated movies both in and out of competition.

'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow dies at 77

Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver in the 1950s American TV hit sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," died Tuesday at age 77, his friends and management team said. Dow, whose career in television as an actor, director and producer spanned seven decades, died on Tuesday morning, according to a statement posted to Facebook. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he and his wife, Lauren, said in May that he was suffering from a recurrence of cancer.

