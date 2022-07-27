Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film 'Gray Man'; Britain to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Ukraine's behalf and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film 'Gray Man'

Netflix Inc is turning its new spy thriller "The Gray Man" into a franchise, announcing plans on Tuesday for a sequel and spinoff to the action movie starring Ryan Gosling. "The Gray Man," one of Netflix's most expensive movies to date, began streaming on Friday and was the most watched film on the streaming service in 92 countries, the company said.

Britain to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Ukraine's behalf

Britain will host next year's Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there, the competition's organizers said on Monday. While decades-long tradition dictates that the winner of the contest gets to host it the following year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had said safety and security reasons meant runners-up Britain was instead invited to host.

'Goodfellas' and 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in the classic mob movie "Goodfellas," has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday. Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerreta on the TV series "Law & Order" in the 1990s, worked in film and television and on stage for more than 50 years.

Cannibals, comedy, and a cinema icon share Venice's limelight

A Marilyn Monroe drama, a cannibal road movie, and a black comedy about family life are among the stories showcased at this year's Venice Film Festival. The world's oldest film festival, regarded as a launch pad for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10 and features dozens of hotly anticipated movies both in and out of competition.

'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow in hospice

Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver in the 1950s American TV hit sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," is alive but gravely ill, his management team said on Tuesday, correcting its earlier statement that he had died. "This morning Tony's wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked that we notify all his fans," the statement said. "We have since received a call from Tony's daughter-in-law saying that while Tony is not doing well, he has not yet passed."

