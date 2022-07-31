Left Menu

Boeing defense workers to vote on revised contract offer, cancel planned strike

A union representing nearly 2,500 employees at three Boeing Co defense locations in the St. Louis area said on Saturday they will vote on the company's revised contract offer, canceling a strike that was set to start Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 00:33 IST
Boeing defense workers to vote on revised contract offer, cancel planned strike
A union representing nearly 2,500 employees at three Boeing Co defense locations in the St. Louis area said on Saturday they will vote on the company's revised contract offer, canceling a strike that was set to start Monday. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said an overnight bargaining session had led to the new Boeing offer and workers will vote Wednesday on whether to accept it. Details of the new offer were not immediately known.

Boeing said in a statement Saturday "this new offer builds on our previous strong, highly competitive one and directly addresses the issues raised by our employees. We are hopeful they will vote yes on Wednesday."

