Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-08-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Actress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89; Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, whose portrayal of starship communications officer Lieutenant Uhura in the 1960s sci-fi TV series "Star Trek" and subsequent movies broke color barriers and helped redefine roles for Black actors, has died at age 89, her family said. Nichols, whose fans included Martin Luther King Jr. and a young Barack Obama, "succumbed to natural causes and passed away" on Saturday night, her son, Kyle Johnson, wrote on Facebook.

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Debuts in First Place With Soft $23 Million

"DC League of Super-Pets," an animated adventure about the four-legged friends of superheroes, opened in first place at the domestic box office with $23 million from 4,313 theaters. Though the Warner Bros. movie sold enough tickets to dethrone Jordan Peele's "Nope" on North American charts, it's a mediocre start given the film's $90 million price tag. Sure, the Legion of Super-Pets aren't as recognizable as Superman or Aquaman, but "DC League of Super-Pets" could have resonated with audiences a little more given its affiliation with DC Comics and its high-wattage voice cast in Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff

Netflix Inc on Friday sued the creators of an alleged unauthorized musical stage production of its popular period drama "Bridgerton," accusing them of copyright infringement after building demand for their knockoff on TikTok. The complaint was filed against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in the federal court in Washington, three days after a sold-out performance of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" in that city's Kennedy Center.

