Entertainment News Roundup: Actress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89; K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister and more

Actress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, whose portrayal of starship communications officer Lieutenant Uhura in the 1960s sci-fi TV series "Star Trek" and subsequent movies broke color barriers and helped redefine roles for Black actors, has died at age 89, her family said. Nichols, whose fans included Martin Luther King Jr. and a young Barack Obama, "succumbed to natural causes and passed away" on Saturday night, her son, Kyle Johnson, wrote on Facebook.

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Debuts in First Place With Soft $23 Million

"DC League of Super-Pets," an animated adventure about the four-legged friends of superheroes, opened in first place at the domestic box office with $23 million from 4,313 theaters. Though the Warner Bros. movie sold enough tickets to dethrone Jordan Peele's "Nope" on North American charts, it's a mediocre start given the film's $90 million price tag. Sure, the Legion of Super-Pets aren't as recognizable as Superman or Aquaman, but "DC League of Super-Pets" could have resonated with audiences a little more given its affiliation with DC Comics and its high-wattage voice cast in Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop boy band BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, South Korea's defence minister said on Monday, as the country debates shortening mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years. The issue is coming sharply into focus with the oldest member of band, Jin, turning 30 next year. Under a 2019 revision of the law, globally recognised K-pop stars were allowed to put off their service until 30.

At 75, Edinburgh Festival more intent than ever on healing divisions

Self-described working class playwright Kieton Saunders-Browne used to think the Edinburgh Fringe wasn't for people like him - until a fund set up to draw a more diverse cast of performers to the world's largest arts festival stepped in to help. The 24-year-old Londoner, of Irish and Caribbean heritage, is using a grant from the Generate Fund to stage his play "Block'd Off", which runs at the city's Pleasance Theatre from Aug. 3, and break the cycle of deprivation that is central to the work.

Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut

After headlining a festival in the metaverse, virtual singer and influencer Polar has ambitions to perform in the real world - drawing inspiration from the avatar concerts pioneered by Swedish pop giants ABBA, the digital team behind her says. The creation of media company TheSoul Publishing, Polar currently exists only in virtual world environments and on social media.

