Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister; At 75, Edinburgh Festival more intent than ever on healing divisions and more

The 24-year-old Londoner, of Irish and Caribbean heritage, is using a grant from the Generate Fund to stage his play "Block'd Off", which runs at the city's Pleasance Theatre from Aug. 3, and break the cycle of deprivation that is central to the work. Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut After headlining a festival in the metaverse, virtual singer and influencer Polar has ambitions to perform in the real world - drawing inspiration from the avatar concerts pioneered by Swedish pop giants ABBA, the digital team behind her says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-08-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 10:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister; At 75, Edinburgh Festival more intent than ever on healing divisions and more
k pop Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop boy band BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, South Korea's defence minister said on Monday, as the country debates shortening mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years. The issue is coming sharply into focus with the oldest member of band, Jin, turning 30 next year. Under a 2019 revision of the law, globally recognised K-pop stars were allowed to put off their service until 30.

At 75, Edinburgh Festival more intent than ever on healing divisions

Self-described working-class playwright Kieton Saunders-Browne used to think the Edinburgh Fringe wasn't for people like him - until a fund set up to draw a more diverse cast of performers to the world's largest arts festival stepped in to help. The 24-year-old Londoner, of Irish and Caribbean heritage, is using a grant from the Generate Fund to stage his play "Block'd Off", which runs at the city's Pleasance Theatre from Aug. 3, and break the cycle of deprivation that is central to the work.

Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut

After headlining a festival in the metaverse, virtual singer and influencer Polar has ambitions to perform in the real world - drawing inspiration from the avatar concerts pioneered by Swedish pop giants ABBA, the digital team behind her says. The creation of media company TheSoul Publishing, Polar currently exists only in virtual world environments and on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022