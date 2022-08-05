Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Nintendo Switch sales slump on chip shortage

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd sold 23% fewer Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier following chip shortages, it said on Wednesday. The Kyoto-based gaming company said it expected procurement to improve "from late summer towards autumn" and maintained its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.

Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in 'Joker' sequel

Pop star and actress Lady Gaga appeared to confirm her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker" on Thursday by posting a musical teaser on Twitter. The musical clip depicts silhouettes dancing together to the tune of the song "Cheek to Cheek", originally written by Irving Berlin in 1935 for the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie Top Hat, with the names Phoenix and Gaga flashing on the screen. (https://bit.ly/3zY9jc8)

'Star Wars' series 'Andor' explores dark days in the galaxy's revolution

The newest "Star Wars" television series will tell the story of a dark period in the life of future "Rogue One" hero Cassian Andor as he decides how far to go in his lifelong battle against oppressive forces, the star and creator said on Wednesday. "Andor" will debut on Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service on Sept. 21. The 12-episode series stars actor Diego Luna as the title character, a rebel who sacrificed himself for the greater good at the end of 2016 film "Rogue One."

Joaquin Phoenix to return to big screen as Joker in 2024 sequel

A motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker," based on one of the world's best known comic book villains, is set for release in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024, a spokesperson for film distributor Warner Bros said on Wednesday. "Joker: Folie a Deux," will star Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the title character, which earned him the Academy Award as best actor in the original 2019 film depicting an origin story for the arch enemy of DC Comics' superhero Batman, according to the studio spokesperson.

Brad Pitt action movie 'Bullet Train' speeds into theaters

Action movie "Bullet Train" starring Brad Pitt is pulling into its final stop - cinemas - starting on Wednesday. The film sees Pitt's hitman character, Ladybug, seemingly taking on his easiest job as he is asked to locate a suitcase on a high-speed train and then disembark. Unbeknownst to him, he is not the only assassin looking for the case, or for revenge. The other assassins traveling with intent include Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), Tangerine (Aaron Taylor Johnson), Prince (Joey King), Hornet (Zazie Beetz) and Wolf (Bad Bunny). Pitt said he read the script while under lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and found himself laughing.

