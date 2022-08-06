Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in 'Joker' sequel Pop star and actress Lady Gaga appeared to confirm her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker" on Thursday by posting a musical teaser on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 10:34 IST
Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in 'Joker' sequel

Pop star and actress Lady Gaga appeared to confirm her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker" on Thursday by posting a musical teaser on Twitter. The musical clip depicts silhouettes dancing together to the tune of the song "Cheek to Cheek", originally written by Irving Berlin in 1935 for the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie Top Hat, with the names Phoenix and Gaga flashing on the screen. (https://bit.ly/3zY9jc8)

Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split - media reports

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday. E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A spokesperson for Kardashian had no comment, and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

