Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split; Bullet Train' arrives with so-so $30.1 million debut, 'Easter Sunday' stumbles

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split - media reports

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday. E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A spokesperson for Kardashian had no comment, and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Box office: 'Bullet Train' arrives with so-so $30.1 million debut, 'Easter Sunday' stumbles

"Bullet Train," a John Wick-ian romp with Brad Pitt in the aisle seat, arrived in theaters with a $30.1 million opening weekend. That's enough to top the domestic box office chart, but it's only a so-so result given "Bullet Train's" $90 million price tag and Pitt's star power. The Sony Pictures release will need to maintain its momentum in the coming weeks as it tries to break even or turn a profit. "Bullet Train" is trying to prove that an action flick that isn't based on a comic book or a toy-line can defy the odds and resonate with audiences. But part of the issue for the film is that critics weren't on board. "Bullet Train" landed a mediocre 41% approval rating on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviewers faulting the movie for being overly derivative of the work of Guy Ritchie and Quentin Tarantino. Variety chief film critic Peter Debruge was mixed on "Bullet Train," writing that "neither the characters nor the film they inhabit are particularly deep."

(With inputs from agencies.)