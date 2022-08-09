Entertainment News Roundup: Pop music and 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73; Director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The Iron Throne up for grabs again in 'Game of Thrones' prequel series

It's been three years since HBO's juggernaut show "Game of Thrones" came to a close. Now, the history of the throne is being examined in the prequel "House of the Dragon," which charters how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war. The series debuts on HBO on Aug. 21. The show starts with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) having to choose an heir, either his dutiful daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, or his wayward and violent brother, Prince Daemon.

Director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Danish director Lars von Trier, 66, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and will do limited promotion for his upcoming supernatural TV series "Kingdom Exodus", his production company said on Monday. Von Trier, often referred to as the "enfant terrible" of contemporary cinema, was in "good spirits" and is being treated for his symptoms, Zentropa said in a statement.

Box office: 'Bullet Train' arrives with so-so $30.1 million debut, 'Easter Sunday' stumbles

"Bullet Train," a John Wick-ian romp with Brad Pitt in the aisle seat, arrived in theaters with a $30.1 million opening weekend. That's enough to top the domestic box office chart, but it's only a so-so result given "Bullet Train's" $90 million price tag and Pitt's star power. The Sony Pictures release will need to maintain its momentum in the coming weeks as it tries to break even or turn a profit. "Bullet Train" is trying to prove that an action flick that isn't based on a comic book or a toy-line can defy the odds and resonate with audiences. But part of the issue for the film is that critics weren't on board. "Bullet Train" landed a mediocre 41% approval rating on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviewers faulting the movie for being overly derivative of the work of Guy Ritchie and Quentin Tarantino. Variety chief film critic Peter Debruge was mixed on "Bullet Train," writing that "neither the characters nor the film they inhabit are particularly deep."

Pop music and 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73

Singer Olivia Newton-John, who soared to the top of the world's pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s with such tunes as "I Honestly Love You" and "Physical" and starred in the hit movie musical "Grease," died on Monday at age 73 at her home in southern California. The death of the British-born, Australian-raised performer was announced on her Instagram account, saying she "passed away peacefully" at her ranch home "surrounded by family and friends."

