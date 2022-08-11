Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood actress Anne Heche in coma since fiery car cras; Director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The Iron Throne up for grabs again in 'Game of Thrones' prequel series

It's been three years since HBO's juggernaut show "Game of Thrones" came to a close. Now, the history of the throne is being examined in the prequel "House of the Dragon," which charters how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war. The series debuts on HBO on Aug. 21. The show starts with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) having to choose an heir, either his dutiful daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, or his wayward and violent brother, Prince Daemon.

Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast

Oprah Winfrey's company has filed a lawsuit against the creators of the "Oprahdemics" podcast, claiming that the program misleads listeners into thinking she sponsored or approved it. In a complaint filed late Tuesday in Manhattan federal Court, Winfrey's Harpo Inc said it is neither seeking profits or damages from "Oprahdemics" creators Kellie Carter Jackson and Leah Wright Rigueur, nor trying to stop the podcast.

Director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Danish director Lars von Trier, 66, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and will do limited promotion for his upcoming supernatural TV series "Kingdom Exodus", his production company said on Monday. Von Trier, often referred to as the "enfant terrible" of contemporary cinema, was in "good spirits" and is being treated for his symptoms, Zentropa said in a statement.

Hollywood actress Anne Heche in coma since fiery car crash- spokesperson

Hollywood actress Anne Heche remained hospitalized in critical condition, comatose and connected to a breathing machine on Monday, four days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery Los Angeles car crash, a spokesperson for the performer said. Heche, 53, has been hospitalized since shortly after the compact car she was driving sped out of control in a Westside neighborhood of Los Angeles late Friday morning, plowed into a house and burst into flames, according to police.

Brazilian pop singer Anitta leaves Nubank's board of directors

Latin American financial start-up Nubank said on Tuesday that Brazilian pop singer Anitta has left its board of directors, some 14 months after joining it, and will now become a global brand ambassador for the digital bank. The fintech, backed by investors such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, said that the singer had requested to leave the board due to her schedule.

Seattle exhibit focuses on the philosophy of Bruce Lee

After a pandemic-induced delay, a permanent exhibition focused on Bruce Lee's philosophy is opening at the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience in Seattle, with support of the Bruce Lee Foundation. His daughter Shannon Lee, who oversees the foundation, told Reuters that the exhibit, "Be Water, My Friend," was as an immersive extension of her research into her father's life as a philosopher.

Motown legend Lamont Dozier dies at age 81

Motown legend Lamont Dozier, the prolific singer-songwriter who composed and produced hits such as "Stop! In The Name Of Love," "Baby Love" and "Two Hearts," has died at the age of 81, his family said on Tuesday. Dozier died at his home on Monday, they said in a statement.

In Australia, tributes pour out for pop star Newton-John

Australians expressed shock and sadness on Tuesday as they woke up to the news that 1970s and '80s pop icon Olivia Newton-John, star of the hit movie musical "Grease" , had died at age 73 at her home in Southern California. From the Prime Minister on down, tributes flowed for the four-time Grammy winner, who grew up in Australia. She was hailed for her passionate work in promoting cancer research and wellness care after battling the disease for 30 years.

Pop music and 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73

Singer Olivia Newton-John, who soared to the top of the world's pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s with such tunes as "I Honestly Love You" and "Physical" and starred in the hit movie musical "Grease," died on Monday at age 73 at her home in Southern California. The death of the British-born, Australian-raised performer was announced on her Instagram account, saying she "passed away peacefully" at her ranch home "surrounded by family and friends."

