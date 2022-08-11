Entertainment News Roundup: Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast; Brazilian pop singer Anitta leaves Nubank's board of directors and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast

Oprah Winfrey's company has filed a lawsuit against the creators of the "Oprahdemics" podcast, claiming that the program misleads listeners into thinking she sponsored or approved it. In a complaint filed late Tuesday in Manhattan federal Court, Winfrey's Harpo Inc said it is neither seeking profits or damages from "Oprahdemics" creators Kellie Carter Jackson and Leah Wright Rigueur, nor trying to stop the podcast.

Brazilian pop singer Anitta leaves Nubank's board of directors

Latin American financial start-up Nubank said on Tuesday that Brazilian pop singer Anitta has left its board of directors, some 14 months after joining it, and will now become a global brand ambassador for the digital bank. The fintech, backed by investors such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, said that the singer had requested to leave the board due to her schedule.

Seattle exhibit focuses on the philosophy of Bruce Lee

After a pandemic-induced delay, a permanent exhibition focused on Bruce Lee's philosophy is opening at the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience in Seattle, with support of the Bruce Lee Foundation. His daughter Shannon Lee, who oversees the foundation, told Reuters that the exhibit, "Be Water, My Friend," was as an immersive extension of her research into her father's life as a philosopher.

Motown legend Lamont Dozier dies at age 81

Motown legend Lamont Dozier, the prolific singer-songwriter who composed and produced hits such as "Stop! In The Name Of Love," "Baby Love" and "Two Hearts," has died at the age of 81, his family said on Tuesday. Dozier died at his home on Monday, they said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)