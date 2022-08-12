Entertainment News Roundup: Sarajevo Film Festival provides platform for Ukrainian filmmakers; Analysis: Is Netflix envy over in Hollywood? Not quite and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sarajevo Film Festival provides platform for Ukrainian filmmakers

The Sarajevo Film Festival, the largest film industry showcase in the region, is for the first time allowing Ukrainian movies in its competition and providing support to Ukrainian filmmakers. The festival, which has grown to cover the sector from Vienna to Istanbul, was founded towards the end of the Bosnian war in 1995 as an act of defiance by enthusiasts resisting a 43-month siege of the capital by Bosnian Serb forces.

Analysis: Is Netflix envy over in Hollywood? Not quite

Over an earnings period that appeared to signal the end of Netflix envy, Walt Disney Co restored hopes that growth in the streaming business will continue. But Disney, which edged past Netflix as streaming leader by global subscribers last quarter, is the outlier among its media peers.

Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast

Oprah Winfrey's company has filed a lawsuit against the creators of the "Oprahdemics" podcast, claiming that the program misleads listeners into thinking she sponsored or approved it. In a complaint filed late Tuesday in Manhattan federal Court, Winfrey's Harpo Inc said it is neither seeking profits or damages from "Oprahdemics" creators Kellie Carter Jackson and Leah Wright Rigueur, nor trying to stop the podcast.

(With inputs from agencies.)