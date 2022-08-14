Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: YouTube plans to launch streaming video service - WSJ; Sarajevo Film Festival provides platform for Ukrainian filmmakers and more

The company has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform, which it is referring to internally as a "channel store", the report said, citing people close to the recent discussions. Sarajevo Film Festival provides platform for Ukrainian filmmakers The Sarajevo Film Festival, the largest film industry showcase in the region, is for the first time allowing Ukrainian movies in its competition and providing support to Ukrainian filmmakers.

Updated: 14-08-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 10:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: YouTube plans to launch streaming video service - WSJ; Sarajevo Film Festival provides platform for Ukrainian filmmakers and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

YouTube plans to launch streaming video service - WSJ

Alphabet Inc's YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The company has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform, which it is referring to internally as a "channel store", the report said, citing people close to the recent discussions.

Sarajevo Film Festival provides platform for Ukrainian filmmakers

The Sarajevo Film Festival, the largest film industry showcase in the region, is for the first time allowing Ukrainian movies in its competition and providing support to Ukrainian filmmakers. The festival, which has grown to cover the sector from Vienna to Istanbul, was founded towards the end of the Bosnian war in 1995 as an act of defiance by enthusiasts resisting a 43-month siege of the capital by Bosnian Serb forces.

U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail

U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival

One person was killed and dozens were injured when high winds caused part of the main stage to collapse at a dance music festival near the Spanish city of Valencia early on Saturday, emergency services said. Another infrastructure was also damaged when gusts battered the Medusa Festival, a huge electronic music festival held over six days in the east coast town of Cullera.

(With inputs from agencies.)

