Entertainment News Roundup: YouTube plans to launch streaming video service - WSJ; U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail and more

YouTube plans to launch streaming video service - WSJ

Alphabet Inc's YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The company has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform, which it is referring to internally as a "channel store", the report said, citing people close to the recent discussions.

U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail

U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival

One person was killed and dozens were injured when high winds caused part of the main stage to collapse at a dance music festival near the Spanish city of Valencia early on Saturday, emergency services said. Other infrastructure was also damaged when gusts battered the Medusa Festival, a huge electronic music festival held over six days in the east coast town of Cullera.

