Entertainment News Roundup: 'Bullet Train' repeats No. 1, 'Top Gun' returns to second place as box office nearly grinds to halt; Tokyo diners nosh on Demogorgon pasta, Eleven's waffles at 'Stranger Things' cafe and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Bullet Train' repeats No. 1, 'Top Gun' returns to second place as box office nearly grinds to halt Is everyone on vacation? That would be one plausible explanation behind the great box office slowdown.
Is everyone on vacation? That would be one plausible explanation behind the great box office slowdown. Although three new movies opened nationwide, none were able to crack the top five on domestic charts and only two -- A24's satirical slasher "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and Lionsgate's vertigo-inducing thriller "Fall" -- managed to infiltrate the top 10.
Tokyo diners nosh on Demogorgon pasta, Eleven's waffles at 'Stranger Things' cafe
Japanese fans of the sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" can chow down on demonic pasta and rock out to retro 1980s tunes at a pop-up cafe inspired by the Netflix Inc horror drama. The shop, a partnership with local restaurant chain Pronto Corp, recently extended its run in the fashionable Shibuya district of Tokyo for several months amid overwhelming demand. "Stranger Things" has remained one of the streamer's top 10 shows in Japan since the release of its fourth season in May.
One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival
One person was killed and dozens were injured when high winds caused part of the main stage to collapse at a dance music festival near the Spanish city of Valencia early on Saturday, emergency services said. Another infrastructure was also damaged when gusts battered the Medusa Festival, a huge electronic music festival held over six days in the east coast town of Cullera.
