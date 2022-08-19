Entertainment News Roundup: Rock photographer's gallery draws music lovers to New Jersey beach town; K-pop's BLACKPINK to release new song ahead of 9-month world tour and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rock photographer's gallery draws music lovers to New Jersey beach town

Danny Clinch has photographed or filmed many of the most famous musicians of modern times - and his decades of work are on display in Asbury Park, the New Jersey beach town made famous by Bruce Springsteen. Clinch's photos - and an annual music festival - draw music lovers to his immersive Transparent Clinch Gallery a block from the Jersey Shore town's boardwalk.

K-pop's BLACKPINK to release new song ahead of 9-month world tour

South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is set to reveal their new song "Pink Venom" later on Friday, their first single in nearly two years, ahead of a planned nine-month world tour. The teaser for the music video of the hip-hop track, the lead single of the group's new album to be released next month, has already attracted more than 130 million views on YouTube.

New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Sharon Horgan says her new dark comedy thriller "Bad Sisters" is a celebration of family ties. Set in Ireland, the 10-episode series centers around the Garvey sisters, a tight-knit fivesome who lost their parents at a young age.

Marvel's She-Hulk hopes Disney+ fans like her when she's angry

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is the latest Marvel Comics superhero to get the TV series treatment. Tatiana Maslany stars as Jen Walters, who struggles to embrace her Hulk-like superpowers and instead wants to continue her life as a high-powered attorney.

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges

Rap musician A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two felony charges of assault with a firearm connected to a November shooting of a former friend in Hollywood. Rocky, 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom standing next to his attorney, who affirmed to a judge that the artist was entering a not guilty plea.

Analysis-Activist's call for ESPN spin-off may be a tough sell at Disney

The first time billionaire investor Daniel Loeb began pushing for change at the Walt Disney Co, he got his wish. His hedge fund Third Point LLC in 2020 called on the company to suspend its dividend and go all-in on streaming. Days later, the company announced it was betting big on growing its trio of streaming services, Disney+, the sports-focused ESPN+ and adult-focused Hulu. Just two years later, Disney surpassed streaming pioneer Netflix Inc in total subscriptions.

