Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop's BLACKPINK to release new song ahead of 9-month world tour; New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rock photographer's gallery draws music lovers to New Jersey beach town

Danny Clinch has photographed or filmed many of the most famous musicians of modern times - and his decades of work are on display in Asbury Park, the New Jersey beach town made famous by Bruce Springsteen. Clinch's photos - and an annual music festival - draw music lovers to his immersive Transparent Clinch Gallery a block from the Jersey Shore town's boardwalk.

K-pop's BLACKPINK to release new song ahead of 9-month world tour

South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is set to reveal their new song "Pink Venom" later on Friday, their first single in nearly two years, ahead of a planned nine-month world tour. The teaser for the music video of the hip-hop track, the lead single of the group's new album to be released next month, has already attracted more than 130 million views on YouTube.

Most TV critics applaud 'House of the Dragon,' others find it less magical

The highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" received glowing reviews from many television critics on Friday, but still has a lot to prove to others. Three years ago, the acclaimed HBO series "Game of Thrones" came to a controversial end that underwhelmed some fans. The new franchise spin-off returns audiences to George R.R. Martin's fantasy world for a series centered on the bloody civil war within House Targaryen.

New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Sharon Horgan says her new dark comedy thriller "Bad Sisters" is a celebration of family ties. Set in Ireland, the 10-episode series centres around the Garvey sisters, a tight-knit fivesome who lost their parents at a young age.

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges

Rap musician A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two felony charges of assault with a firearm connected to a November shooting of a former friend in Hollywood. Rocky, 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom standing next to his attorney, who affirmed to a judge that the artist was entering a not guilty plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)