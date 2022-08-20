Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop's BLACKPINK to release new song ahead of 9-month world tour; Most TV critics applaud ‘House of the Dragon,’ others find it less magical and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. K-pop's BLACKPINK to release new song ahead of 9-month world tour South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is set to reveal their new song "Pink Venom" later on Friday, their first single in nearly two years, ahead of a planned nine-month world tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 18:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop's BLACKPINK to release new song ahead of 9-month world tour; Most TV critics applaud ‘House of the Dragon,’ others find it less magical and more
K Pop Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

K-pop's BLACKPINK to release new song ahead of 9-month world tour

South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is set to reveal their new song "Pink Venom" later on Friday, their first single in nearly two years, ahead of a planned nine-month world tour. The teaser for the music video of the hip-hop track, the lead single of the group's new album to be released next month, has already attracted more than 130 million views on YouTube.

Most TV critics applaud 'House of the Dragon,' others find it less magical

The highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" received glowing reviews from many television critics on Friday, but still has a lot to prove to others. Three years ago, the acclaimed HBO series "Game of Thrones" came to a controversial end that underwhelmed some fans. The new franchise spin-off returns audiences to George R.R. Martin's fantasy world for a series centered on the bloody civil war within House Targaryen.

New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Sharon Horgan says her new dark comedy thriller "Bad Sisters" is a celebration of family ties. Set in Ireland, the 10-episode series centres around the Garvey sisters, a tight-knit fivesome who lost their parents at a young age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
3
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022