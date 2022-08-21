Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop's BLACKPINK to release new song ahead of 9-month world tour; Most TV critics applaud ‘House of the Dragon,’ others find it less magical

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

K-pop's BLACKPINK to release new song ahead of 9-month world tour

South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is set to reveal their new song "Pink Venom" later on Friday, their first single in nearly two years, ahead of a planned nine-month world tour. The teaser for the music video of the hip-hop track, the lead single of the group's new album to be released next month, has already attracted more than 130 million views on YouTube.

Most TV critics applaud 'House of the Dragon,' others find it less magical

The highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" received glowing reviews from many television critics on Friday, but still has a lot to prove to others. Three years ago, the acclaimed HBO series "Game of Thrones" came to a controversial end that underwhelmed some fans. The new franchise spin-off returns audiences to George R.R. Martin's fantasy world for a series centered on the bloody civil war within House Targaryen.

