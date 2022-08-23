Entertainment News Roundup: AMC falls after Cineworld's bankruptcy warning on day 'APE' starts trading; Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

AMC falls after Cineworld's bankruptcy warning on day 'APE' starts trading

AMC Entertainment Holdings' shares tumbled nearly 30% on Monday after UK-based Cineworld's warning of a possible bankruptcy spooked investors on the same day the American cinema chain's preferred stock listing began trading. AMC's preferred stock, trading under the ticker "APE", opened at $6.95 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. The shares, intended as dividends, will have the same voting rights as common stock and could be used for raising capital in the future, the company said.

Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie

Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru for its domestic release in China, social media users across the country noticed over the weekend. The editing is yet another example of Chinese authorities editing a popular Hollywood film to make it more politically correct, leading some viewers to lament the changes.

Cinemas under the spotlight as Cineworld stares at possible bankruptcy

The potential bankruptcy of world No.2 cinema operator Cineworld is shining a spotlight on the wider industry as it struggles to recover from the pandemic and compete with the growing popularity of streaming. Debt-laden Cineworld, which owns the Regal chain in the United States and runs theatres in nine other countries, said last week a lack of blockbusters was keeping movie-goers away and impacting its cash flows.

Box Office: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' with $21 million debut

"Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is backed by the production company Crunchyroll, which specializes in Japanese anime film and television. "Super Hero" is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the movies. The newest "Dragon Ball Super" installment earned twice as much as the weekend's other new nationwide release, Universal's survival thriller "Beast," starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, "Beast" opened to a lackluster $11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas.

'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers

The premiere of "House of the Dragon" drew nearly 10 million viewers on Sunday on television and the HBO Max streaming service, the largest audience for any new original series in the history of the network, HBO reported. Anticipation for the series set 200 years before HBO's "Game of Thrones," fanned conversation on social media, where "House of Dragon" remained a top trending topic on Twitter for 14 hours, HBO said on Monday.

