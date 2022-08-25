Entertainment News Roundup: New York's highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction; Explainer-How meme stock darling AMC's new preferred shares work and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New York's highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction

New York state's highest court has agreed to allow former movie producer Harvey Weinstein to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction, offering Weinstein a distant chance of being granted a new trial. Chief Judge Janet DiFiore "granted leave to appeal" on Aug. 19, the court wrote in a letter dated Monday that was sent to Weinstein's lawyers and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

Explainer-How meme stock darling AMC's new preferred shares work

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the movie theater operator that investors have turned into a meme stock, completed the listing of its new preferred shares on Monday, setting the stage for a potential capital raise. The novel move allows AMC to sell potentially billions of dollars worth of shares without requiring approval from its shareholders, as it seeks to capitalize on the popularity of meme stocks - shares traded mostly based on social media hype rather than their economic fundamentals.

Soccer-Ipswich unveils Ed Sheeran-designed third kit

Singer Ed Sheeran has collaborated with League One club Ipswich Town on the design for their new "blackout" third kit. The kit, released on Tuesday, incorporates tonal versions of the graphic found on the cover of Sheeran's album "Equals", which was released last year.

Blackstone among bidders for Pink Floyd's catalog - sources

Blackstone Inc is among the several bidders for British rock band Pink Floyd's catalog, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the private equity firm looks to bolster its music rights collection. The process is ongoing and Blackstone is not close to striking a deal for the group behind hits such as "Wish You Were Here", "Comfortably Numb" and "Another Brick in the Wall", the people said.

(With inputs from agencies.)