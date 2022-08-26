Entertainment News Roundup: New York's highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction; Blackstone among bidders for Pink Floyd's catalog - sources
Chief Judge Janet DiFiore "granted leave to appeal" on Aug. 19, the court wrote in a letter dated Monday that was sent to Weinstein's lawyers, and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday. Blackstone among bidders for Pink Floyd's catalog - sources Blackstone Inc is among the several bidders for British rock band Pink Floyd's catalog, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the private equity firm looks to bolster its music rights collection.
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
New York's highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction
New York state's highest court has agreed to allow former movie producer Harvey Weinstein to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction, offering Weinstein a distant chance of being granted a new trial. Chief Judge Janet DiFiore "granted leave to appeal" on Aug. 19, the court wrote in a letter dated Monday that was sent to Weinstein's lawyers, and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
Blackstone among bidders for Pink Floyd's catalog - sources
Blackstone Inc is among the several bidders for British rock band Pink Floyd's catalog, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the private equity firm looks to bolster its music rights collection. The process is ongoing and Blackstone is not close to striking a deal for the group behind hits such as "Wish You Were Here", "Comfortably Numb" and "Another Brick in the Wall", the people said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Blackstone
- New York's
- New York
- British
- Janet
- Harvey Weinstein
- Wall
- Weinstein
ALSO READ
French cartoonist Sempe, famous for New Yorker covers, dies age 89
French cartoonist Sempe, famous for New Yorker covers, dies age 89
Fans celebrate Sara Ali Khan's birthday with flash mob at New York's Times Square
India-born author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck on stage in New York; undergoes surgery
India-born author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck on lecture stage in New York