Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: New York's highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction; Blackstone among bidders for Pink Floyd's catalog - sources

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore "granted leave to appeal" on Aug. 19, the court wrote in a letter dated Monday that was sent to Weinstein's lawyers, and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday. Blackstone among bidders for Pink Floyd's catalog - sources Blackstone Inc is among the several bidders for British rock band Pink Floyd's catalog, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the private equity firm looks to bolster its music rights collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 10:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: New York's highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction; Blackstone among bidders for Pink Floyd's catalog - sources
Harvey Weinstein Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New York's highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction

New York state's highest court has agreed to allow former movie producer Harvey Weinstein to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction, offering Weinstein a distant chance of being granted a new trial. Chief Judge Janet DiFiore "granted leave to appeal" on Aug. 19, the court wrote in a letter dated Monday that was sent to Weinstein's lawyers, and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

Blackstone among bidders for Pink Floyd's catalog - sources

Blackstone Inc is among the several bidders for British rock band Pink Floyd's catalog, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the private equity firm looks to bolster its music rights collection. The process is ongoing and Blackstone is not close to striking a deal for the group behind hits such as "Wish You Were Here", "Comfortably Numb" and "Another Brick in the Wall", the people said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022