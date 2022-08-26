Entertainment News Roundup: From fashion to films - ex-Zara boss Isla starts production company; Britney Spears makes musical comeback with Elton John duet and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

From fashion to films - ex-Zara boss Isla starts production company

Former chief executive of textile giant Inditex, Pablo Isla, has started his own film production company, saying in a statement on Friday that he hoped to use his "deep passion for film" and business experience to advance Spain's movie industry.

Isla stepped down from the owner of the global fashion brand Zara in April after more than a decade of leading the company's global expansion, passing the torch to Marta Ortega, the daughter of Inditex owner Amancio Ortega, who took over as non-executive chairwoman.

Britney Spears makes musical comeback with Elton John duet

U.S. singer Britney Spears made her musical comeback on Friday, releasing a duet with Elton John, in her first new material in six years and following the end of her 13-year conservatorship last year. The 40-year-old "Toxic" and "Womanizer" hitmaker has been teasing "Hold Me Closer", a club-dance remake of John's 1971 song "Tiny Dancer", posting its artwork in the run-up to the release.

New York's highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction

New York state's highest court has agreed to allow former movie producer Harvey Weinstein to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction, offering Weinstein a distant chance of being granted a new trial. Chief Judge Janet DiFiore "granted leave to appeal" on Aug. 19, the court wrote in a letter dated Monday that was sent to Weinstein's lawyers, and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

Blackstone among bidders for Pink Floyd's catalog - sources

Blackstone Inc is among the several bidders for British rock band Pink Floyd's catalog, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the private equity firm looks to bolster its music rights collection. The process is ongoing and Blackstone is not close to striking a deal for the group behind hits such as "Wish You Were Here", "Comfortably Numb" and "Another Brick in the Wall", the people said.

(With inputs from agencies.)