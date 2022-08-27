Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears makes musical comeback with Elton John duet; ‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols’ ashes headed for solar orbit and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

From fashion to films - ex-Zara boss Isla starts production company

Former chief executive of textile giant Inditex, Pablo Isla, has started his own film production company, saying in a statement on Friday that he hoped to use his "deep passion for film" and business experience to advance Spain's movie industry.

Isla stepped down from the owner of the global fashion brand Zara in April after more than a decade leading the company's global expansion, passing the torch to Marta Ortega, the daughter of Inditex owner Amancio Ortega, who took over as non-executive chairwoman.

Britney Spears makes musical comeback with Elton John duet

U.S. singer Britney Spears made her musical comeback on Friday, releasing a duet with Elton John, in her first new material in six years and following the end of her 13-year conservatorship last year. The 40-year old "Toxic" and "Womanizer" hitmaker has been teasing "Hold Me Closer", a club-dance remake of John's 1971 song "Tiny Dancer", posting its artwork in the run-up to the release.

Turkish pop star's arrest over religious schools quip stirs fierce criticism

The arrest of a Turkish pop star over a quip she made about religious schools has drawn a fierce response from critics of the government, who see it as bent on punishing those who oppose its conservative views. Pop singer Gulsen was jailed pending trial on Thursday on a charge of incitement to hatred after a video of a remark which she made on stage in April was broadcast by a pro-government media outlet.

'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes headed for solar orbit

The late actress Nichelle Nichols, best known as Lieutenant Uhura on "Star Trek," will become the latest member of the 1960s television series to be memorialized by having some of her earthly remains flown into space. Nichols, who died on July 30 at age 89, is credited with helping shatter racial stereotypes and redefining Hollywood roles for Black actors at the height of the U.S. Civil Rights movement, as one of the first Black women to portray an empowered character on network television.

'House of the Dragon' renewed for second season after first episode is a hit

"House of the Dragon", the highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, has been renewed for a second season after its first episode proved a hit. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood", the drama is set 200 years before the events that played out in "Game of Thrones" and focuses on how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war.

