Entertainment News Roundup: ‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols’ ashes headed for solar orbit; 'The Invitation' Tops Box Office With $7 Million in Catastrophically Slow Weekend

'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes headed for solar orbit

The late actress Nichelle Nichols, best known as Lieutenant Uhura on "Star Trek," will become the latest member of the 1960s television series to be memorialized by having some of her earthly remains flown into space. Nichols, who died on July 30 at age 89, is credited with helping shatter racial stereotypes and redefining Hollywood roles for Black actors at the height of the U.S. Civil Rights movement, as one of the first Black women to portray an empowered character on network television.

'The Invitation' Tops Box Office With $7 Million in Catastrophically Slow Weekend

If three new movies debut in theaters, but nobody goes to see them... That is how Sony's creepy thriller "The Invitation" managed to top box office charts with a paltry $7 million. Its win comes with some pretty weak bragging rights; it's the lowest first-place finish since May 2021, when COVID was keeping people at home.