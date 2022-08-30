Entertainment News Roundup: Turkish pop star to be moved to house arrest after detention sparked outrage; Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Turkish pop star to be moved to house arrest after detention sparked outrage

A Turkish court ruled to release pop star Gulsen from pre-trial detention and transfer her to house arrest on Monday, her lawyer said, after the singer's formal arrest four days ago over a quip about religious schools sparked outrage. Gulsen was jailed pending trial on Thursday on a charge of incitement to hatred, after a video of her comments from four months ago surfaced on a website of a pro-government newspaper Sabah a day earlier.

Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards

Actor Johnny Depp, who is trying to rebuild his career after an ugly defamation fight with his ex-wife Amber Heard, appeared as a floating astronaut hovering above the crowd at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday. Depp's face was digitally imposed inside the helmet of an space man, the inspiration for the VMAs Moon Person statue, and he delivered brief jokes throughout the live ceremony.

Factbox: Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award, announces new album

Taylor Swift won the top honor at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday for a 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well" and made a surprise announcement of a new album coming in October. The singer thanked fans from the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey as she accepted the honor, the 14th VMA of her career. "All Too Well" is one of the past hits Swift re-recorded after a dispute with her former record label.

Movie tickets to cost just $3 on 'National Cinema Day' across U.S.

Movie tickets will cost just $3 for a day across most theaters in the United States as part of 'National Cinema Day', The Cinema Foundation said, as it ramps up efforts to encourage people to return to theaters. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of The National Association of Theater Owners, said more than 3,000 theaters with over 30,000 screens will offer tickets for $3, excluding tax, across all formats and show times on Sept. 3.

'The Invitation' Tops Box Office With $7 Million in Catastrophically Slow Weekend

If three new movies debut in theaters, but nobody goes to see them... That is how Sony's creepy thriller "The Invitation" managed to top box office charts with a paltry $7 million. Its win comes with some pretty weak bragging rights; it's the lowest first-place finish since May 2021, when COVID was keeping people at home.

