Entertainment News Roundup: Tencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware; Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award, announces new album and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware

Units of Tencent and Sony will take minority stakes in FromSoftware Inc, publisher in Japan of hit action role-playing title "Elden Ring", via a third-party allotment of new shares, FromSoftware parent Kadokawa Corp said on Wednesday. Following the transaction, which will raise 36.4 billion yen ($263 million), units of Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sony Group Corp will hold 16.25% and 14.09%, respectively, with publishing giant Kadokawa retaining 69.66%.

Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award, announces new album

Taylor Swift won the top honor at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday for a 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well" and made a surprise announcement of a new album coming in October. The singer thanked fans from the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey as she accepted the honor, the 14th VMA of her career. "All Too Well" is one of the past hits Swift re-recorded after a dispute with her former record label.

Movie tickets to cost just $3 on 'National Cinema Day' across U.S.

Movie tickets will cost just $3 for a day across most theaters in the United States as part of 'National Cinema Day', The Cinema Foundation said, as it ramps up efforts to encourage people to return to theaters. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of The National Association of Theater Owners, said more than 3,000 theaters with over 30,000 screens will offer tickets for $3, excluding tax, across all formats and show times on Sept. 3.

Young stars, fragile families to the fore at maskless Venice

The Venice Film Festival opens on Wednesday with all health limitations lifted, but with the emotional fallout of the pandemic echoed in the many films exploring families facing trauma, which highlight a new generation of talent. For movie fans it will be a welcome return to normal at the world's oldest film festival, as they are once again able to greet stars arriving at the Lido red carpet for the 11-day festival.

Venice film jury chief Julianne Moore says put art before business

Art should trump business in any debate over the future of cinema, U.S. actor Julianne Moore said on Wednesday as she took charge of the jury at the Venice Film Festival. The 11-day event draws together films makers from around the world, giving invaluable exposure to small, experimental production houses alongside some of the behemoths of the industry, including streaming giant Netflix.

'Honk for Jesus' comedy takes on Christian megachurch culture

Actors Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall play a disgraced pastor and his wife in a "Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul", a new comedy about a once high-flying couple trying to win back followers after a scandal. Writer and director Adamma Ebo said the movie was inspired by her own experience living and growing up in the Southern Baptist megachurch culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)