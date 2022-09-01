Entertainment News Roundup: Adam Driver likes what he sees as he gets plump for Venice film; New 'Lord of the Rings' series brings a female story to the forefront and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware

Units of Tencent and Sony will take minority stakes in FromSoftware Inc, publisher in Japan of hit action role-playing title "Elden Ring", via a third-party allotment of new shares, FromSoftware parent Kadokawa Corp said on Wednesday. Following the transaction, which will raise 36.4 billion yen ($263 million), units of Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sony Group Corp will hold 16.25% and 14.09%, respectively, with publishing giant Kadokawa retaining 69.66%.

Young stars, fragile families to the fore at maskless Venice

The Venice Film Festival opens on Wednesday with all health limitations lifted, but with the emotional fallout of the pandemic echoed in the many films exploring families facing trauma, which highlight a new generation of talent. For movie fans it will be a welcome return to normal at the world's oldest film festival, as they are once again able to greet stars arriving at the Lido red carpet for the 11-day festival.

New 'Lord of the Rings' series brings a female story to the forefront

Morfydd Clark stars in the new series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" as Galadriel, an Elven warrior who wishes to stop the evil returning to the fantasy world of Middle-earth. The series, one of the most expensive ever made, will arrive on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video on Friday, with new episodes based on the appendices of the original J.R.R. Tolkien novels airing weekly.

Adam Driver likes what he sees as he gets plump for Venice film

U.S. actor Adam Driver piles on the years in his latest film, "White Noise", which premiered in Venice on Wednesday, but said he liked what he saw as his hairline receded and waistline bulged. A former Marine who has appeared muscle-bound in previous films, Driver was asked if he had been "freaked out" by having to become a middle-aged dad with a paunch in the new Netflix movie directed by Noah Baumbach.

Venice film jury chief Julianne Moore says put art before business

Art should trump business in any debate over the future of cinema, U.S. actor Julianne Moore said on Wednesday as she took charge of the jury at the Venice Film Festival. The 11-day event draws together films makers from around the world, giving invaluable exposure to small, experimental production houses alongside some of the behemoths of the industry, including streaming giant Netflix.

'Honk for Jesus' comedy takes on Christian megachurch culture

Actors Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall play a disgraced pastor and his wife in a "Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul", a new comedy about a once high-flying couple trying to win back followers after a scandal. Writer and director Adamma Ebo said the movie was inspired by her own experience living and growing up in the Southern Baptist megachurch culture.

