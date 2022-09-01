Left Menu

Jason Bateman joins Taron Egerton in thriller 'Carry On'

Acclaimed actor Jason Bateman is in negotiations to join Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin action thriller Carry On.Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra is on board to direct the feature project. According to entertainment website Deadline, Bateman will be playing the mysterious traveller in the film.The movie is the first production under Amblins overall deal with Netflix, which was announced last year in June.

Jason Bateman joins Taron Egerton in thriller 'Carry On'

Acclaimed actor Jason Bateman is in negotiations to join Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin action thriller ''Carry On''.

Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra is on board to direct the feature project. Dylan Clark will produce. The thriller revolves around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveller to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. According to entertainment website Deadline, Bateman will be playing the mysterious traveller in the film.

The movie is the first production under Amblin's overall deal with Netflix, which was announced last year in June. Holly Bario, Amblin’s president of production, will oversee the project for the studio. Brian Williams, Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier will serve as executive producers.

