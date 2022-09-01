Left Menu

Regan Aliyah boards Marvel Studios 'Ironheart' series

Actor Regan Aliyah is the latest addition to the cast of Marvel Studios upcoming Ironheart series. Chinaka Hodge is the head writer.The six-episode series, which will premiere on Disney Plus, is produced by Black Panther director Ryan Cooglers banner Proximity. Actors Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Coulee and Zoe Terakes round out the cast.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:22 IST
Regan Aliyah boards Marvel Studios 'Ironheart' series
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Regan Aliyah is the latest addition to the cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming ''Ironheart'' series. The show follows Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, who invents the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. Thorne will be making her debut as Riri Williams in ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'', set to hit theatres in November.

According to entertainment website Deadline, details about Aliyah's character are under wraps.

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are attached to direct ''Ironheart''. Chinaka Hodge is the head writer.

The six-episode series, which will premiere on Disney Plus, is produced by ''Black Panther'' director Ryan Coogler's banner Proximity. Actors Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Coulee and Zoe Terakes round out the cast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022