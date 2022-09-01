Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, resumes work

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday said he has tested negative for COVID-19 and has returned to work.The 79-year-old actor, who had tested positive on August 24, shared the news in a post on his official blog.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:59 IST
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source : Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
The 79-year-old actor, who had tested positive on August 24, shared the news in a post on his official blog. ''Back at work...your prayers, gratitude... negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over... mandatory is 7 days,'' Bachchan wrote. The veteran star also thanked his fans, whom he addresses as extended family, for their well wishes. ''My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care... have only my folded hands for you,'' he added. Bachchan had previously contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'', Vikas Bahl's ''Goodbye'', ''UUnchai'' and ''Project K''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

