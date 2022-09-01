"Didn't understand why that happened": Ana de Armas confused by 'Blonde' NC-17 Rating

Hollywood diva Ana de Armas is perplexed by the NC-17 rating assigned to her next Netflix film, "Blonde," which is based on the life of Marylin Monroe. According to Fox News, usually, a movie receives an NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America when it has gratuitous violence, obscene sex and/or nudity, and/or coarse language. An adult must accompany minors to view movies with an R rating in cinemas, but they are not permitted to see NC-17-rated films. This is why an NC-17 rating is distinct from an R rating.

The Cuban actress claims she has seen films with considerably more explicit content and doesn't understand why "Blonde" received such a high rating. "I didn't understand why that happened," she said in her L'Officiel cover story. "I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than 'Blonde.'"

She acknowledges that there are some sexual sequences in the film, but she believes they are vital to the narrative they were attempting to portray. "To tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained," she said. "Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one." De Armas made her film debut in "Knives Out," playing the lead character "Blonde." When her hiring was revealed, Monroe supporters criticised the studio's choice to hire her since she had a Cuban accent and speaks English. She refused to allow the criticism of her accent to impact her or increase the pressure she already felt, stating that everyone should experience pressure while playing such a legendary character. She went on to say that her performance was not an imitation but rather a method to shed light on the icon's current state of mind.

"I am proud to have Andrew's trust and the chance to pull it off. I feel like whether you're a Cuban or an American actress, anyone should feel the pressure," de Armas said. The actor had the support of the Marilyn Monroe Estate, whose rep, Mark Rosen, told Variety that although the estate doesn't sanction the film, "Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity, and vulnerability." "Blonde" is set to drop on Netflix on Sept. 28 and is the streaming platform's first NC-17-rated film. (ANI)

