The First Edition of 'Radio City Business Titans' Celebrated Indian business Leaders for Creating a Legacy

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • The gala event was held in the world’s paradise ‘Dubai’ where Radio City felicitated over 92 businesses across categories • Bollywood celebrities VivekOberoi, NehaDhupia, Sophie Choudry, Kainaat Arora graced the occasion with their presence Radio City, India's biggest radio network, successfully concludes the first edition of its pioneering international property ‘Radio City Business Titans’. The magnificent three-day event celebrated the accomplishments of Indian entrepreneurs for upscaling their business through unwavering resilience and innovation. The event was held at the world’s most opulent location - 'Dubai' in the presence of Indian business tycoons, Bollywood celebrities, and social media influencers. The gala evening was held on August 27 at Grand Hyatt in Dubai where Radio City felicitated over 92 Business Titans across 20 business categories from multiple industries. The grand event witnessed the most-recognizable names from the Indian entertainment industry that include VivekOberoi, NehaDhupia, Sophie Choudry, and Kainaat Arora. These Bollywood stars presented accolades to the thriving entrepreneurs and commended the winners for establishing a successful venture. Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group and Dr.Kabir, COO of Majestic Investments, Private Consultant to His Highness Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla from the royal family of Umm Al Quwain also demonstrated appreciation towards Radio City’s initiative by gracing the occasion with their presence. The magical evening also saw some of the most scintillating performances that enthralled all the attendees. Commenting on the success of the event, Mr.Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City said, “As a pioneer in the industry, Radio City has always been at the forefront of developing ground-breaking properties to make a lasting impression. Indian enterprises are flourishing by integrating innovative ideas and technologies in their business strategy; thereby contributing to the growth of the Indian economy. We launched Radio City Business Titans with the objective of offering Indian businesses a prestigious platform to celebrate their triumphs and foster their business excellence. It was an absolute pleasure to honor and felicitate revolutionary Indian business leaders in the most glamorous setting, Dubai, at the inaugural Radio City Business Titans event. We are confident that the upcoming editions of Business Titans will continue to fortify the realm of business ownership that will effectively bolster the economy.” Radio City has always believed applauding the success of Indian businesses and the achievements of pioneering individuals. This endeavor will only boost optimism among business leaders in augmenting their business growth and continue to contribute to the advancement of the Indian economy. After a successful culmination of the first edition of Radio City Business Titans, the radio platform has started gearing up to launch the second edition with an ambition of making it even grander and momentous at a yet another enthralling location. About Radio City Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of JagranPrakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India with over two decades years of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the No.1 radio station in Bengaluru with 25.1% and No.2 in Mumbai with 14.6% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 26, 2022). Radio City Delhi ranks #3 with 11.9% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 26, 2022). Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country’s FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners across India covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming along with 17 web-stations, through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in. Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of “Rag Rag Mein Daude City”. The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on radio with BabberSher and Love Guru respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on radio. Radio City has bagged over 110 awards across national and international platforms such as New York Festival, ACEF Awards, Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards, India Radio Forum, etc. in the recent past. Radio City has consistently featured for the 7th time in ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. The company has also been recognized in ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women - 2019’ and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in ‘Best Large Workplaces in Asia’, according to the GPTW survey.

