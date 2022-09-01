Sweet Magnolias Season 3 could release in Q2 of 2023! Know in detail

Sweet Magnolias season 3 is now official and the principal photography has started. The news came via the series' official Twitter post on June 18 with the caption that all the cast and crew are "home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias!"

This means that the cast and crew are returning to film Sweet Magnolias Season 3. It has been six months since the second season dropped on Netflix. After hearing about Sweet Magnolias Season 3, fans are eager to know its release date as they are hungry to see the leftover of the cliffhangers.

We are assuming the Netflix romantic drama may release in the middle of 2023. As mentioned above, the series is under production. If the makers take roughly 12 or 13 months to complete the whole process of filming plus post-production, then we could expect Season 3 to release in Q2 2023.

Based on Sherryl Woods' popular book series, Sweet Magnolias tells the story of three childhood best friends — lawyer Helen, chef Dana Sue and full-time divorcée Maddie — who would team up to fulfill their lifelong dream of opening a spa in their hometown of Serenity, S.C.

The three friends would meet every week to share drinks and discuss the latest developments in their love lives, families and careers.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 features they help each other recall Serenity's no-good mayor. The women are all at major turning points, too, and in a potential third season, they will likely lean on each other more than ever to navigate new hurdles.

It ends with Cal losing his job and getting arrested after fighting in a restaurant. Now it will be interesting to see what Cal and Maddie have in store for them in the future. How will Maddie react and respond after knowing the secrets about Cal?

The central character of the Netflix series, JoAnna Garcia Swisher (portrayed by Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliot (Dana Sue Sullivan) and Heather Headley (Helen Decatur) are confirmed to come back. We will also see the return of their children, Tyler (portrayed by Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen) and Annie (Anneliese Judge).

As of now, no official release date has been announced by the makers of the show. We will keep informing you of the updates as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse!

