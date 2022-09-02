Left Menu

Princess Diana exhibit in Vegas invites guests to have their own royal wedding

There are 120,000 weddings that happen in the city every year, so here we have this amazing room celebrating the most famous wedding of all time with unbelievable artifacts surrounding you,” Corelli said. With an "intricate recreation of Diana’s wedding dress to a tee in an art piece," he said, "we thought 'why not create one of those you can only get it in Las Vegas-type moments?’” The exhibit does not just showcase Diana.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 04:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 04:28 IST
Princess Diana exhibit in Vegas invites guests to have their own royal wedding

A new exhibition that celebrates the life of the late Princess Diana opens in Las Vegas on Friday, days after the 25th anniversary of her death in a car crash in Paris.

"Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition" features over 700 original royal artifacts, including evening gowns and other personal items at The Shops at Crystals adjacent to the Aria Resort & Casino. One of the main attractions is a replica of Diana’s wedding dress, which was created by Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave. Visitors can walk across the 25-foot-long train that’s protected under glass.

David Corelli, curator and producer of the exhibition, said the wedding area of the exhibit inspired the creators to offer guests packages for their own nuptials inside the “Wedding of the Century" room, which includes a full ceremony and a private dinner amongst regal memorabilia. “Vegas is the wedding capital of the world. There are 120,000 weddings that happen in the city every year, so here we have this amazing room celebrating the most famous wedding of all time with unbelievable artifacts surrounding you,” Corelli said.

With an "intricate recreation of Diana’s wedding dress to a tee in an art piece," he said, "we thought 'why not create one of those you can only get it in Las Vegas-type moments?’” The exhibit does not just showcase Diana. There are artifacts that connect to several royal family members, including Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and even items connected to Queen Victoria from the 1800s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Canada's Conservatives set to embrace populist to take on Trudeau; U.N. says China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and more

World News Roundup: Canada's Conservatives set to embrace populist to take o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022