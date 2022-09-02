Left Menu

Anne Heche died without a will, son files to control estate

Actor Anne Heche died without a will, and her 20-year-old son has filed court papers to control her estate.Homer Laffoon, Heches son with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday requesting that he be allowed to administer his mothers estate.The petition lists Homer Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas Tupper, Heches son with former partner James Tupper, as her only heirs.The document says the value of Heches estate is unknown.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-09-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 08:29 IST
Anne Heche died without a will, son files to control estate

Actor Anne Heche died without a will, and her 20-year-old son has filed court papers to control her estate.

Homer Laffoon, Heche's son with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday requesting that he be allowed to administer his mother's estate.

The petition lists Homer Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas Tupper, Heche's son with former partner James Tupper, as her only heirs.

The document says the value of Heche's estate is unknown. That is often the case on such initial filings, before anyone has the legal authority to assess the dead person's assets.

Homer Laffoon also filed a petition asking that someone be appointed to represent his brother's interests in court.

An email to a Heche representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

On August 5, a car Heche was driving jumped a curb, smashed into a Los Angeles home and burst into flames. She was declared brain dead on August 11, and was kept alive on life support for three more days so her organs could be donated.

Heche, 53, was among the biggest film stars of the late 1990s, starring opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford, and had worked consistently in movies and television for more than three decades.

She was married to Coleman Laffoon, a television camera operator, from 2001 to 2009, and was in a relationship with James Tupper, an actor, from 2007 to 2018. She had a son with each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
4
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022